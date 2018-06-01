DuShon Monique Brown cause of death revealed

Actress DuShon Monique Brown, who starred as Connie, Chief Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) assistant on the NBC hit series “Chicago Fire,” died from sepsis (a blood infection) of unknown etiology, according to a Cook County Medical Examiner report released Thursday. Other factors included hypertensive cardiovascular disease and obesity.

Brown was 49 years old when she passed away on March 23 at Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields one day after being admitted. According to TMZ.com Brown had complained of chest pains several days earlier. An autopsy at the time did not rule on her cause and manner of her death. Representatives for the actress at the time issued as statement saying she had died from natural causes.

“Chicago Fire” series creator Dick Wolf issued a statement in March saying Brown’s [series] family was “devastated to lose one of its own. Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.”

Brown also starred as Nurse Katie Welch on the Chicago-based series “Prison Break.” She previously had worked as a school counselor and head of the Drama Starz acting program at Kenwood Academy High School on Chicago’s South Side. Her local theater credits included productions at Steppenwolf, the Goodman Theatre, Chicago Dramatists and Piven Theatre. Brown was a graduate of Whitney M. Young Magnet School and Governors State University where she earned a master’s degree in school counseling.

Brown’s character Connie was featured in several “Chicago Fire” episodes this season. According to reports, the series plans to address Connie’s passing next season.

Contributing: David Struett