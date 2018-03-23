DuShon Monique Brown, starred on ‘Chicago Fire’ has died: Reports

Actress DuShon Monique Brown, who stars as Connie, Chief Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) assistant on “Chicago Fire,” has died, according to a report in the Tribune. She was 49 years old.

The story says news of Miss Brown’s passing was confirmed via an email sent to parents of students at Kenwood Academy High School, where she worked previously as a school counselor and head of the Drama Starz Program.

Although no official cause of death has been made public, TMZ.com reports the actress suffered an apparent heart attack, citing show sources who claimed Miss Brown recently complained of chest pains.

In a 2016 interview with hiddenremote.com, Miss Brown said she saw Connie as a mother figure to the show’s eclectic troupe of characters: “Her crazy fits right in. She’s the mother crazy right there. I think she thinks for the most part, particularly with the younger crew, she’s the sort of maternal, aunt, teacher figure to them. Eamonn Walker [who plays Chief Boden] and I, we joke around when I’m on set that Connie is the chief’s work wife and everyone else is sort of the kids. They’ve written Connie as, she’s this very maternal figure that everyone seems to run from.”

Miss Brown also starred as Nurse Katie Welch on the Chicago-based series “Prison Break.”