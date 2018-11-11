Wade taking more time to be with wife and their new daughter

In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 file photo, Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade acknowledge the cheers from the crowd during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Joel Auerbach/AP

MIAMI — Dwyane Wade says he is going to miss at least another week before returning to the Miami Heat, while ensuring that his wife and newborn daughter are doing well enough for him to resume playing.

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, became parents of a daughter born via a surrogate on Wednesday.

The couple and the baby are now at home in Los Angeles. The baby, whose name has not been publicly announced, was born about three weeks early. In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press, Wade says that this bonding time with his first daughter “is the most important thing for me in my life at this time.”

Wade will miss, at minimum, four games this coming week. He has also missed Miami’s last three contests.