Early awards go to Nicole Kidman, Elisabeth Moss at empowered Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV for her role in "Big Little Lies," at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. | Paul Drinkwater/NBC

With a red carpet dyed black by actresses dressed in a color-coordinated statement against sexual harassment and gender inequality, the Golden Globes confronted the post-Harvey Weinstein era with a ceremony at turns protest rally and party, atonement and celebration.

“Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen,” opened host Seth Meyers at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The first award of the night, perhaps fittingly, went to one of Hollywood’s most powerful women: Nicole Kidman, for her performance in HBO’s “The Big Little Lies,” a series she and Reese Witherspoon also produced. She chalked the win up to “the power of women.”

“Let’s keep the conversation alive,” Kidman said.

Other early awards continued the theme of female empowerment. Rachel Brosnahan won best actress in a TV series musical or comedy for the recently debuted “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Elisabeth Moss, accepting an award for her performance in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” movingly dedicated her award to Margaret Atwood, whose book the show is based on, and the women who came before her and after her. “The Handmaid’s Tale” later added the award for best TV series, drama.

“We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print,” said Moss, referencing Atwood’s prose. “We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the stories in print and we are writing the stories ourselves.”

Hollywood’s awards season is seen as wide open, but the early returns Sunday were good for one of the leading nominees: the revenge black comedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Sam Rockwell won for best supporting actor.

Many female stars arrived with activist guests — Michelle Williams with “Me Too” founder Tarana Burke, Meryl Streep and domestic workers advocate Ai-jen Poo, Laura Dern and farmworker advocate Monica Ramirez — as part of the larger effort to keep the Globes spotlight trained on the sexual harassment and assault scandals that have roiled Hollywood and other industries.

“We feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line,” Streep said.

The Globes had long been the stomping grounds of disgraced mogul Weinstein, whose downfall precipitated allegations against James Toback, Kevin Spacey and many others. Weinstein presided over two decades of Globes winners and was well-known for his savvy manipulation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 89-member group that puts on the Globes.

Ashley Judd, the first big name to go on record with her Weinstein experience, and Salma Hayek, who last month penned an op-ed about her nightmare with Weinstein, arrived together.

Sunday night’s black-clad protest was promoted by the recently formed Time’s Up: an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry —including Streep, Williams, Dern and the night’s Cecil B. DeMille honoree, Oprah Winfrey — who have banded together to advocate for gender parity in executive ranks and legal defense aid for sexual harassment victims.

“It’s not a fashion statement. It’s a solidarity statement,” said “The Crown” actress Claire Foy.

Just about everyone, woman and man, celebrity and red-carpet reporters, was dressed in black Sunday, many of them wearing a Time’s Up pin. “This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan even sported black fingernails.

“I can tell you it’s a very small gesture. Me wearing black isn’t going to change anything, but from small gestures come big ones,” said Alfred Molina.

Jake Coyle, Associated Press