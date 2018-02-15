‘Early Man’ offers great jokes and visuals, but director’s done better

“Early Man” is smart, funny, clever — and a bit of a disappointment.

That’s because it comes from Aardman Animations and the great Nick Park, whose brilliant animated films include “Creature Comforts,” “The Wrong Trousers,” “A Close Shave” and “The Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” all of which won Academy Awards. The cast is first-rate, but there are no indelible characters to rank with Wallace and Gromit, no iconic scenes like the train chase in “The Wrong Trousers.”

Of course those comparisons are unfair. They’re also unavoidable.

The predictable story is the major shortcoming. Dug (voice of Eddie Redmayne) is a caveman; he and his clan, led by Chief Bobnar (Timothy Spall), get by hunting rabbits. Dug has bigger plans — he dreams of hunting mammoths. But Chief keeps his dreams in check.

Their lifestyle is threatened when Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston), the boss of a more-evolved Bronze Age bunch, decides he wants to take over their homeland to build a mine — in which Dug and his friends will work.

It’s a miserable proposition. Lord Nooth displaces the cavemen, exiling them to a wasteland, but Dug comes up with a possible, if unlikely, solution to their plight: He challenges Lord Nooth’s soccer team to a match, with the winner keeping the valley Dug calls home.

It’s a sound idea in theory — Dug’s ancestors invented the game. In actual practice, however, it’s a dim memory, kept alive only in cave drawings, while the Bronze Age team is the best in the semi-civilized world.

The Bronze Age team has state-of-the-art facilities and great players. The cavemen have nothing of the sort. Mostly they have Dug’s determination — until, on a mission to the Bronze Age compound to steal some decent equipment, he meets Goona (Maisie Williams), a terrific player.

Only she can’t play. The Bronze Age won’t permit women on the team. So she happily jumps ship, and begins training Dug and the other cavemen.

From there “Early Man” becomes a pretty standard sports film, an underdog story with few surprises, at least in terms of where it’s headed.

This makes it sound as if the film isn’t worth watching, and that’s not true. If the destination seems inevitable, there are some nice bits along the way. Rob Brydon’s Message Bird, who delivers dispatches back and forth between Lord Nooth and Queen Oofeefa (Miriam Margolyes), repeating everything either party says, is funny. As with all of his films, Park packs the picture with visual pleasures, gags that skip by so quickly it’s easy to miss them.

It’s tempting to say that the mania for all things soccer won’t grab American audiences — Aardman is, among other things, a British company, and that’s more in evidence here than in perhaps any of its other films.

But that doesn’t really matter. They could be playing badminton or bocce. The point is that, despite the Bronze Age team’s skill and Lord Nooth’s cheating, and factoring in Goona’s pluck and Dug’s inspiration, the outcome is never truly in doubt.

Don’t be misled — “Early Man” is a good movie, much better than so much of the animated dreck that shows up in theaters. But whenever Park makes a movie, we expect it to be great. That’s a heavy burden, but there’s no way around it.

Bill Goodykoontz, USA TODAY Network

★★★

Lionsgate presents a film directed by Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Will Becher and written by Mark Burton and James Higginson. Rated PG (for rude humor and some action). Running time: 89 minutes. Opens Friday at local theaters.