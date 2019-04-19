Easter weekend: ‘The Ten Commandments’ and 4 more movies, shows to binge-watch

There’s more to Easter than dyed eggs, jelly beans and brunch. There’s television. And movies.

If you’re lucky enough to get a long weekend around the spring holiday, you may find you have some extra time on your hands after the egg hunts are over and the honey-glazed ham is consumed. In case you’re looking for something to occupy just you or the whole family, we have five TV shows and movies that should keep you happy all weekend long.

One of the best new shows so far this year, “Special” is something truly unique, a sitcom about a disabled gay man trying to find his identity. The series is written by and stars Ryan O’Connell, a gay man who has cerebral palsy and plays a version of himself, and squeezes in perfect parodies of BuzzFeed and millennial dating. It’s short 15-minute episodes are refreshing and fun, and you’ll likely binge all eight episodes in one joyous sitting. Stream it on Netflix.

“Fleabag” is a short, dark British comedy created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who created “Killing Eve” (and earned an Emmy nomination for her writing on the show). While it contains the same arch sense of humor as “Eve,” “Fleabag” has no female assassins or MI-6 agents, just one very messy cafe owner. Based on a one-woman show Bridge performed on London’s West End, the series is about a woman (known only as Fleabag) who makes poor decisions and contends with grief, guilt and self-hatred. The series is bitingly clever, and see-saws between guffaw-worthy jokes and devastating tragedy. Watch the six half-hour episodes this month to prepare for the long-awaited Season 2 on May 17. Stream it on Amazon.

A dose of Chip and Joanna Gaines might just be what fixes up your long weekend. The endlessly charming couple (who have moved on from HGTV in a big way) is always a crowd pleaser at family gatherings, and might just give you some spring cleaning/renovation inspiration. Hulu has finally added the fifth and final season of “Fixer Upper” to its catalog, meaning that if you haven’t been religiously watching new episodes on HGTV there are so many more Waco, Texas, renovations for you to enjoy. Stream it on Hulu.

Family and friends can be a gift over big holidays, but they can also be a pain when you are trying to cook, clean or just relax. If you want to put on a movie that reminds everyone that silence is golden and that parenting is scary, try John Krasinski’s 2018 horror masterwork. Krasinski co-wrote, directed and starred in the film along with his wife Emily Blunt. “Quiet” takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where blind aliens with enhanced hearing threaten the human race, and staying silent is the only way to survive. Stream it on Amazon or Hulu.

There’s no replacement for Cecil B. DeMille’s landmark biblical film “The Ten Commandments” when you’re looking for something on theme for the holiday. Starring Charlton Heston as Moses and Yul Brynner as Ramses, the film is a Hollywood classic and always worth revisiting. ABC (Saturday, 6 p.m.); rent or buy it from Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.

Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY

