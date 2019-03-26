Hasselbeck prays Rosie O’Donnell finds peace after ‘disturbing’ remarks

Elisabeth Hasselbeck isn’t taking former daytime sparring partner Rosie O’Donnell’s latest comments lying down.

While promoting her new book released Tuesday, “Point of View,” Hasselbeck was asked during a segment on “Fox and Friends” about her old colleague’s remarks. Hasselbeck’s latest book details her asthma-attack-inducing firing from “The View” and her relationships with her co-hosts, though O’Donnell is unmentioned.

On Monday, O’Donnell made headlines for comments she made in “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’” by Variety‘s New York Bureau Chief, Ramin Setoodeh, which was shared with the outlet. According to Variety, O’Donnell speaks of wanting to mentor her cohort and “a little bit of a crush” that was “in no way sexualized.”

“I was going to Scottie Pippen her. If I was Jordan, I was going to give her and the ball and let her shoot,” O’Donnell reportedly said. She also claimed “there were underlying lesbian undertones on both parts.”

“So, I read that – I’d like to be able to say I didn’t, but I read that,” Hasselbeck said. “I immediately started praying, because I’m like, ‘How am I going to handle this?’ ”

Hasselbeck said her reaction was to turn to God and “just (start) praying, and I pray now the Holy Spirit gives me the words to articulate this, but I think it can be addressed with both truth and grace.”

“I feel like the truth is, (with) what she said, if you took her words and you replaced Rosie for Ronald, there would be an objectification of women in the workplace,” the former “Survivor” contestant said. “That is disturbing and it’s wrong. Whether you’re a man or whether you’re a woman, and you’re objectifying women in the workplace, it’s wrong.”

Hasselbeck, who played softball in college, also addressed O’Donnell’s feeling that, “There are not many, in my life, girls with such athletic talent on sports teams that are traditionally male that aren’t at least a little bit gay.”

“Listen, I would say this to her,” Hasselbeck said, explaining she attempted to call O’Donnell Monday, but had an old number. “I would say this directly to her, and I would say, ‘That’s an unfair stereotype, and it seems selfish in a way, and I think that it’s untrue.’ ”

Speaking directly to O’Donnell, Hasselbeck added: “Rosie, I think it was disturbing to read those things, and it was offensive to me, but I forgive her. I totally forgive you, Rosie. I really hope that we can be at peace and that we can both hold our beliefs in one hand and hold each other’s hands in the other and still have a relationship that’s at peace.

“But, more than that, just like I would pray for my friends, I hope that she has the peace of God,” Hasselbeck continued. “‘Cause Rosie O’Donnell is still seen and known and loved by God, and I hope that she feels that and I hope that she can find, ultimately, the peace. Even more than I want to be at peace with her, I hope she finds that peace ’cause God wants that for her too.”

Erin Jensen, USA TODAY

