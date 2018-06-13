WTTW’s dogged ‘warrior’ Elizabeth Brackett critically hurt in bicycle accident

Longtime “Chicago Tonight” reporter Elizabeth Brackett was critically injured in a bicycle accident Wednesday afternoon, WTTW reported.

Brackett, 76, was admitted to Stroger Hospital with two fractured vertebrae in her neck and is currently in a coma, according to the TV station. Details of the accident were unavailable.

Carol Marin, a veteran political reporter and friend of Brackett’s, said Brackett was training for a triathlon along the Lakefront. Brackett was found on the bike path and was taken to Mercy Hospital before being transferred to Stroger, Marin said.

Brackett retired from the public broadcast station in 2014 after two decades as a full-time correspondent for “Chicago Tonight,” covering business and sports, local environmental and genetic research. During that time she also provided local stories for the national series “PBS NewsHour.” She remains an occasional contributor to the Chicago program — one of her reports, on the reduced number of boats in Monroe Harbor, aired last week.

Marin called her colleague “the real deal, the whole package.” The two have known each other since 1979 when they covered Mayor Jane Byrne.

“She’s a warrior, she’s dogged, competitive, ferocious, smart and politically savvy. That applies to news and to her athleticism,” Marin said. “She understood Chicago on virtually every level.”

Brackett’s work has garnered two Midwest Emmy Awards, two Peter Lisagor Awards for Business Journalism and a National Peabody Award, among others.

She was also a decorated athlete — Brackett is a world champion triathlete who first competed at age 50. She won five international titles in her age group – including one just last year. Recent Facebook posts on May 31 and June 9, show her preparing for another competition.

Just last week, she wrote on Facebook of a ride in Wisconsin.

“What a difference the weather makes!” she wrote. “20 degrees cooler than last year-15 minutes faster than last year! The hills were still brutal on the beautiful Elkhart Lake, Wi course- but no walking up them this year! Took all places in my age group – will have to wait until the Nationals and the Worlds for real competition.”

And late last month, she celebrated the season’s first swim.

“Sun’s up for my 1st Lake swim of the season! My swimming buddies, seen below, have been in the lake for a month and are now swimming a mile to the pier I made it to the 2nd buoy — twice — in 62 degree water. It’s summer!!​”

WTTW management said it would monitor her condition and provide updates when available.