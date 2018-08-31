In surprise album, Eminem claims he was interviewed by Secret Service agents

In his surprise album, “Kamikaze,” Eminem threw fuel to the fire of his feud with President Donald Trump.

On the first song of his 13-track album released Friday, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, claims Trump sent Secret Service agents to interrogate him.

In the “the Ringer,” he raps:

‘Cause Agent Orange [a reference to Trump] just sent the Secret Service

To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him

Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists.

Asked about Eminem’s claim, a Secret Service spokesperson told TIME: “The Secret Service does not confirm or comment on the absence or existence of specific investigations. We can say, however, the Secret Service investigates all threats against the President.”

Eminem has been outspoken against Trump on many occasions. At the 2017 BET Hip Hop and Music awards, the Detroit rapper called Trump a “kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust” during his song, “The Storm.”

Eminem also encouraged fans who support the President to stop listening to his music, rapping:

And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his

I’m drawing in the sand a line: you’re either for or against

And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split

On who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this:

F— you

The rest of America stand up

We love our military, and we love our country

But we f–king hate Trump

If Eminem’s claim is true, this will be his second run-in with the Secret Service. In 2003, agents met with him after he rapped — “I don’t rap for dead presidents / I’d rather see the president dead” — in his song, “We As Americans.” In hip hop, “dead presidents” typically is used to reference money.