Emmys go to North Shore’s Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein for ‘Mrs. Maisel’

Cheered on by her "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" co-star Rachel Brosnahan (left), Alex Borstein takes off some of her dress before appearing on stage to accept the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday. | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Two stars of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” both natives of Chicago’s North Shore, won Emmy Awards on Monday for the show’s first season.

Rachel Brosnahan from Highland Park and Alex Borstein from Deerfield were honored for the acclaimed Amazon series set in 1958 New York.

Brosnahan, named best lead actress in a comedy series, stars as a suddenly single Upper West Side housewife who pursues a career in stand-up comedy. After a conventional series of thank you’s in her acceptance speech, she noted that she’s playing a woman who “finds her voice anew” and urged viewers to use their own voices in the voting booth — and to bring a friend.

Her co-star Alex Borstein, who plays Mrs. Maisel’s comedy mentor, set a zany tone by mouthing an obscenity right after she was announced as the supporting actress winner (reacting either to the win or to presenter Tracy Morgan’s creative pronunciation of her name) and then showily doffing the top layer of her slinky dress before marching to the stage.

“I went without the bra!” she declared. Borstein also had many people to thank but made time to urge women to stop peeing on toilet seats.