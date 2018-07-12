Emmy nominees from Chicago: Rachel Brosnahan, Laurie Metcalf, William H. Macy

Rachel Brosnahan, the Highland Park High grad who won a Golden Globe award earlier this year for her acclaimed work on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” continued her winning ways Thursday with an Emmy nomination for the role.

It was the second nomination for the former Chicago stage actress, who earlier was cited for a guest role on “House of Cards.”

While Brosnahan is a newcomer to the top Emmy categories, they’re familiar territory for several other Chicago-trained talents who are back in the running this year. Her “Mrs. Maisel” co-star Alex Borstein, who also hails from Highland Park, is nominated for her work on the show and again for her voice-over contributions to “Family Guy.” She’s been nominated twice before for “Family Guy.”

Borstein’s competition in the comedy supporting actress category — traditionally a strong one for Chicago women — includes Steppenwolf ensemble member Laurie Metcalf, the lone acting nominee for the popular but short-lived “Roseanne”; Northwestern grad Megan Mullally of “Will & Grace” and Second City alum Aidy Bryant of “Saturday Night Live.”

William H. Macy won his fifth consecutive nomination for his acting on “Shameless” (a Showtime series set in Chicago). It’s the 14th nomination over all for the local stage veteran, who in 2003 won two Emmys for writing and starring in the TNT movie “Door to Door.”