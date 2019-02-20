Smollett suspected of filing false police report: CPD

Chicago police on Wednesday officially classified “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett as a suspect in a criminal investigation for allegedly filing a false police report.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said detectives were presenting evidence to a grand jury Wednesday afternoon to show that Smollett made the false report.

Smollett has told police he was walking in the 300 block of East North Water Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 29 when two men walked up to him, yelled racial and homophobic slurs, hit him in the face, poured a substance — possibly bleach — on him and put a “thin, light rope” around his neck. The incident has been investigated as a hate crime.

