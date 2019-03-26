Charges dropped against ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett as part of deal

Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett at a surprise court hearing.

The actor, who was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly hiring two men to attack him in a staged hate-crime attack near his Streeterville home in January, has reached a deferred prosecution deal with prosecutors that wipes out the charges against him. The $10,000 posted for Smollett’s bond will be turned over to the City of Chicago Law Department.

The hearing lasted less than 5 minutes. Judge Steven G. Watkins sealed the case file.

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” the Cook County state’s attorney’s office said in statement.

Smollett’s attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes issued a statement after the hearing:

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment. “Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result. “Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.”

Smollett on March 14 pleaded not guilty to 16 charges of disorderly conduct related to a staged hate-crime attack against himself in Streeterville.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson castigated the actor during a press conference the day the charges were announced and bemoaned the many manhours investigators spent unraveling Smollett’s account of being attacked by two men as he walked home from a sandwich shop in the early-morning hours of Jan. 29. Smollett claimed the men taunted him with racial and homophobic slurs, and tearfully defended himself in a Good Morning America interview.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the case shortly before charges were filed, leaving her top deputies to handle decisions because she had talked with a relative of Smollett and had tried to have Johnson turn the case over to federal investigators.

Contributing: Michael Sneed

TIMELINE: The Jussie Smollett investigation