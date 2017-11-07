‘Empire’ takes mid-season hiatus for script work

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard in the "The Fool" episode of "Empire," airing Wednesday, Nov. 1 on FOX. | ©2017 Chuck Hodges/ Fox Broadcasting Co.

Reports today confirmed that the Fox hit series “Empire,” filmed in Chicago, is taking a hiatus mid-way through its fourth season so work can begin on revamping scripts for the remaining 9 episodes.

Both deadline.com and Variety.com reported that the “stoppage” is expected to last two to three weeks.

According to deadline.com, this timeout in production is a “regular occurrence,” as the series has “taken similar production breaks for script work in prior seasons.” “Empire co-creators and executive producers Danny Strong and Lee Daniels, as well as executive producers Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo of Imagine, will be working with the writing team, led by executive producer/showrunner Ilene Chaiken” to refine the remainder of the season’s storylines.

The show’s fall finale airs in December; it returns in March 2018.