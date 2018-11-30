Jay-Z addresses Kanye’s proximity to Trump on Meek Mill track

The "complicated" relationship between Jay-Z and Kanye West may have become a bit more contentious after Jay-Z slammed West in a song released Friday. | AP, Getty photos

Jay-Z clarified on Twitter that his verse about Kanye West’s relationship to President Donald Trump in a new Meek Mill song wasn’t meant as a diss, but rather to say that people shouldn’t pit the rappers against each other.

He wrote “The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together .”

The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) November 30, 2018

Mill’s track, “What’s Free,” released Friday lit up the internet, with many interpreting a verse by Jay-Z as an insult to West.

“No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye, They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA, I ain’t one of these house n—– you bought, My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours, My spou ― c’mon, man ― my route better of course,” he rapped. He continued, “My hair free, carefree, n—– ain’t near free. Enjoy your chains, what’s your employer name? With the hairpiece?”

The song appeared on Mill’s new album, “Championships.” Jay-Z’s clarification was the first time he tweeted since last June.

West, who grew up in South Shore, has been a vocal supporter of Trump.

The two have met on a few occasions and discussed issues including reducing violence in Chicago, prison reform and the controversial stop-and-frisk policy.

West later tweeted that he wanted to “distance” himself from politics and felt “used” but donated to Amara Enyia’s mayoral campaign. West announced in September that he would move back to Chicago, and has been to the city several times since.

Jay-Z told The New York Times last year that his relationship with West was complicated. Jay-Z’s label, Roc-A-Fella Records, signed West years ago, but the two have had public spats before, including over Jay-Z’s streaming service TIDAL.