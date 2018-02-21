‘Weekend Plus’ section returning Friday to the Chicago Sun-Times

The Chicago Sun-Times is bringing back its storied entertainment section, “Weekend Plus,” as the news organization reshapes the way it covers Chicago’s bustling arts and cultural scene.

Starting with Friday’s print editions, Weekend Plus will replace the “Agenda” section, which was co-produced with the staff of the Chicago Reader. The new product will include movie and television coverage from Richard Roeper, along with sections including “The Mix,” a roundup of must-do events for the week ahead; “Stage,” focused on theater and dance; “Dining,” “Music” and “Family Fun.”

Coming soon, the section will include features based on Sun-Times multimedia content that’s being developed as part of the news organization’s focus on growing its audience online.

“With an exciting new look and coverage of all-things Chicago, readers will find Weekend Plus essential to planning weekend fun,” Sun-Times Editor-in-Chief Chris Fusco said.