American Blues Theatre, Goodman Theatre big winners at 2018 Equity Jeff Awards

Zachary Stevenson (center, as Buddy Holly), with Michael Mahler and Kieran McCabe as the Crickets in a scene from "Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story" at American Blues Theatre. | Michael Brosilow Photo

The productions are galaxies apart on every level, but at the 30th annual Equity Jeff Awards ceremony Monday night, the worlds of American Blues Theatre’s “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” and Goodman Theatre’s “A View From the Bridge” aligned perfectly.

American Blues Theatre led the pack at the gala event, taking home five Jeff Awards for the Buddy Holly bio-musical including: best production musical (midsize); best director, midsize theater (Lili-Anne Brown); best ensemble, musical; best performer in a principal role, musical (Zachary Stevenson); and best music direction Michael Mahler. The Goodman received four awards: two for “A View From the Bridge” (best director Ivo van Hove and best play, large) — and best new work (Ellen Fairey) for “Support Group for Men” and best ensemble (play) for “The Wolves.”

A Red Orchid’s production of “Traitor” received the award for best play (midsize). “Ragtime” at Marriott Theatre received the award for best musical (large). Best director of a play (midsize theater) honors went to David H. Bell for “Southern Gothic” at Windy City Playhouse and Michael Shannon for “Traitor.” Nick Bowling was named best director of a musical (large) for Marriott Theatre’s “Ragtime.”

Highlights of the acting award categories included:

—Tara Mallen for “The Cake” at Rivendell Theatre and Caroline Neff for “Lettie” at Victory Gardens (best performer in a principal role, play)

—Jason Grimm for “Murder for Two” at Marriott Theatre (tied with the aforementioned Stevenson for best performer in a principal role, musical)

— Kate Fry, “The Belle of Amherst” at Court Theatre (best solo performance)

— Lorenzo Rush Jr., “Five Guys Named Moe” at Court Theatre (best performer in a revue)

Also recognized Monday night with a special award were the Goodman Theatre, Drury Lane Productions, Court Theatre and Second City, four Chicago theater/artistic companies which have been presenting stage productions, concerts and revues for more than 50 years.

Here is the full list of the 2018 Equity Jeff Award winners:

PRODUCTION – PLAY – LARGE

“A View From the Bridge” — Goodman Theatre

PRODUCTION – PLAY – MIDSIZE

“Traitor” — A Red Orchid Theatre

PRODUCTION – MUSICAL – LARGE

“Ragtime” — Marriott Theatre

PRODUCTION – MUSICAL – MIDSIZE

“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater

DIRECTOR – PLAY – LARGE

Ivo van Hove: “A View From the Bridge” — Goodman Theatre

DIRECTOR – PLAY – MIDSIZE

David H. Bell: “Southern Gothic” — Windy City Playhouse

Michael Shannon: “Traitor” — A Red Orchid Theatre

DIRECTOR – MUSICAL — LARGE

Nick Bowling: “Ragtime” — Marriott Theatre

DIRECTOR – MUSICAL – MIDSIZE

Lili-Anne Brown: “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater

ENSEMBLE – PLAY

“The Wolves” — Goodman Theatre

ENSEMBLE – MUSICAL

“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY

Tara Mallen: “The Cake” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Caroline Neff: “Lettie” — Victory Gardens Theater

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL

Jason Grimm: “Murder For Two” — Marriott Theatre

Zachary Stevenson: “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater

PERFORMER IN A REVUE

Lorenzo Rush Jr.: “Five Guys Named Moe” — Court Theatre

SOLO PERFORMANCE

Kate Fry: “The Belle of Amherst” — Court Theatre

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — PLAY

Matt DeCaro: “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” — Drury Lane Productions

Keith Kupferer: “Cal in Camo” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — MUSICAL

Matt Crowle: “South Pacific” — Drury Lane Productions

Gavin Rohrer: “Million Dollar Quartet” — Paramount Theatre

NEW WORK

Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis: “Trevor the Musical” — Writers Theatre

Ellen Fairey: “Support Group for Men” — Goodman Theatre

Boo Killebrew: “Lettie” — Victory Gardens Theater

NEW ADAPTATION

Jennifer Blackmer: “Alias Grace” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Brett Neveu: “Traitor”— A Red Orchid Theatre

CHOREOGRAPHY

Jared Grimes: “42nd Street” — Drury Lane Productions

ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY

Shawn Pfautsch and Matt Kahler: “Hatfield & McCoy” — The House Theatre of Chicago

MUSIC DIRECTION

Michael Mahler: “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater

SCENIC DESIGN – LARGE

Todd Rosenthal: “20,000 Leagues Under the Seas” — Lookingglass Theatre Company

SCENIC DESIGN – MIDSIZE

Scott Davis: “Southern Gothic”— Windy City Playhouse

LIGHTING DESIGN – LARGE

Thom Weaver: “Macbeth” — Chicago Shakespeare Theater

LIGHTING DESIGN – MIDSIZE

Nick Belley: “Hair” — Mercury Theater Chicago

COSTUME DESIGN – LARGE

Susan E. Mickey: “The Taming of the Shrew” — Chicago Shakespeare Theater

COSTUME DESIGN – MIDSIZE

Paul Kim: “The Explorers Club” — Citadel Theatre

SOUND DESIGN – LARGE

André Pluess: “Macbeth” — Chicago Shakespeare Theater

SOUND DESIGN – MIDSIZE

Christopher Kriz: “Mary’s Wedding” — First Folio Theatre

PROJECTION DESIGN

Joseph A. Burke: “Elf the Musical” — Paramount Theatre

ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION

Eleanor Kahn, Properties Design: “Southern Gothic” — Windy City Playhouse