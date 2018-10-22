The productions are galaxies apart on every level, but at the 30th annual Equity Jeff Awards ceremony Monday night, the worlds of American Blues Theatre’s “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” and Goodman Theatre’s “A View From the Bridge” aligned perfectly.

American Blues Theatre led the pack at the gala event, taking home five Jeff Awards for the Buddy Holly bio-musical including: best production musical (midsize); best director, midsize theater (Lili-Anne Brown); best ensemble, musical; best performer in a principal role, musical (Zachary Stevenson); and best music direction Michael Mahler. The Goodman received four awards: two for “A View From the Bridge” (best director Ivo van Hove and best play, large) — and best new work (Ellen Fairey) for “Support Group for Men” and best ensemble (play) for “The Wolves.”

A Red Orchid’s production of “Traitor” received the award for best play (midsize). “Ragtime” at Marriott Theatre received the award for best musical (large). Best director of a play (midsize theater) honors went to David H. Bell for “Southern Gothic” at Windy City Playhouse and Michael Shannon for “Traitor.” Nick Bowling was named best director of a musical (large) for Marriott Theatre’s “Ragtime.”

Highlights of the acting award categories included:

—Tara Mallen for “The Cake” at Rivendell Theatre and Caroline Neff for “Lettie” at Victory Gardens (best performer in a principal role, play)
—Jason Grimm for “Murder for Two” at Marriott Theatre (tied with the aforementioned Stevenson for best performer in a principal role, musical)
— Kate Fry, “The Belle of Amherst” at Court Theatre (best solo performance)
— Lorenzo Rush Jr., “Five Guys Named Moe” at Court Theatre (best performer in a revue)

Also recognized Monday night with a special award were the Goodman Theatre, Drury Lane Productions, Court Theatre and Second City, four Chicago theater/artistic companies which have been presenting stage productions, concerts and revues for more than 50 years.

Here is the full list of the 2018 Equity Jeff Award winners:

PRODUCTION – PLAY – LARGE
“A View From the Bridge” — Goodman Theatre

PRODUCTION – PLAY – MIDSIZE
“Traitor” — A Red Orchid Theatre

PRODUCTION – MUSICAL – LARGE
“Ragtime” — Marriott Theatre

Catherine Combs (from left, Ian Bedford and Andrus Nichols in the Goodman Theatre production of "A View from the Bridge." | Liz Lauren Photo

Catherine Combs (from left), Ian Bedford and Andrus Nichols in the Goodman Theatre production of “A View From the Bridge.” | Liz Lauren Photo

PRODUCTION – MUSICAL – MIDSIZE
“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater

DIRECTOR – PLAY – LARGE
Ivo van Hove: “A View From the Bridge” — Goodman Theatre

DIRECTOR – PLAY – MIDSIZE
David H. Bell: “Southern Gothic” — Windy City Playhouse
Michael Shannon: “Traitor” — A Red Orchid Theatre

DIRECTOR – MUSICAL — LARGE
Nick Bowling: “Ragtime” — Marriott Theatre

DIRECTOR – MUSICAL – MIDSIZE
Lili-Anne Brown: “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater

ENSEMBLE – PLAY
“The Wolves” — Goodman Theatre

ENSEMBLE – MUSICAL
“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater

Tara Mallen plays a North Carolina baker caught off guard by a family friend’s request in “The Cake” at Rivendell Theatre. | MICHAEL BROSILOW

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY
Tara Mallen: “The Cake” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Caroline Neff: “Lettie” — Victory Gardens Theater

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL
Jason Grimm: “Murder For Two” — Marriott Theatre
Zachary Stevenson: “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater

PERFORMER IN A REVUE
Lorenzo Rush Jr.: “Five Guys Named Moe” — Court Theatre

SOLO PERFORMANCE
Kate Fry: “The Belle of Amherst” — Court Theatre

Keith Kupferer plays Flynt and Ashley Neal plays his sister, Cal, in the Rivendell Theatre production of William Francis Hoffman's play, "Cal in Camo." | Michael Brosilow Photo

Keith Kupferer plays Flynt and Ashley Neal plays his sister, Cal, in the Rivendell Theatre production of William Francis Hoffman’s play “Cal in Camo.” | Michael Brosilow Photo

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — PLAY
Matt DeCaro: “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” — Drury Lane Productions
Keith Kupferer: “Cal in Camo” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — MUSICAL
Matt Crowle: “South Pacific” — Drury Lane Productions
Gavin Rohrer: “Million Dollar Quartet” — Paramount Theatre

Kristen Fitzgerald (from left), Ryan Kitley, Caroline Neff, Krystal Ortiz and Matt Farabee in Boo Killebrew’s “Lettie” at Victory Gardens Theater. | Liz Lauren

NEW WORK
Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis: “Trevor the Musical” — Writers Theatre
Ellen Fairey: “Support Group for Men” — Goodman Theatre
Boo Killebrew: “Lettie” — Victory Gardens Theater

NEW ADAPTATION
Jennifer Blackmer: “Alias Grace” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Brett Neveu: “Traitor”— A Red Orchid Theatre

CHOREOGRAPHY
Jared Grimes: “42nd Street” — Drury Lane Productions

ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY
Shawn Pfautsch and Matt Kahler: “Hatfield & McCoy” — The House Theatre of Chicago

MUSIC DIRECTION
Michael Mahler: “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater

Darrian Ford (from left), Lorenzo Rush Jr., James Earl Jones II, Kelvin Roston Jr. and Eric A. Lewis star in the Court Theatre production the musical "Five Guys Named Moe." | Michael Brosilow Photo

Darrian Ford (from left), Lorenzo Rush Jr., James Earl Jones II, Kelvin Roston Jr. and Eric A. Lewis star in the Court Theatre production of the musical “Five Guys Named Moe.” | Michael Brosilow Photo

SCENIC DESIGN – LARGE
Todd Rosenthal: “20,000 Leagues Under the Seas” — Lookingglass Theatre Company

SCENIC DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Scott Davis: “Southern Gothic”— Windy City Playhouse

LIGHTING DESIGN – LARGE
Thom Weaver: “Macbeth” — Chicago Shakespeare Theater

LIGHTING DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Nick Belley: “Hair” — Mercury Theater Chicago

COSTUME DESIGN – LARGE
Susan E. Mickey: “The Taming of the Shrew” — Chicago Shakespeare Theater

COSTUME DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Paul Kim: “The Explorers Club” — Citadel Theatre

Scott Davis' scenic design for "Southern Gothic" at WIndy City Playhouse includes this "house," wherein the audience is free to roam about the set's indoors and out. | Michael Brosilow Photo

Scott Davis’ scenic design for “Southern Gothic” at WIndy City Playhouse includes this “house,” wherein the audience is free to roam about the set’s indoors and out. | Michael Brosilow Photo

SOUND DESIGN – LARGE
André Pluess: “Macbeth” — Chicago Shakespeare Theater

SOUND DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Christopher Kriz: “Mary’s Wedding” — First Folio Theatre

PROJECTION DESIGN
Joseph A. Burke: “Elf the Musical” — Paramount Theatre

ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION
Eleanor Kahn, Properties Design: “Southern Gothic” — Windy City Playhouse