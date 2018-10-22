The productions are galaxies apart on every level, but at the 30th annual Equity Jeff Awards ceremony Monday night, the worlds of American Blues Theatre’s “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” and Goodman Theatre’s “A View From the Bridge” aligned perfectly.
American Blues Theatre led the pack at the gala event, taking home five Jeff Awards for the Buddy Holly bio-musical including: best production musical (midsize); best director, midsize theater (Lili-Anne Brown); best ensemble, musical; best performer in a principal role, musical (Zachary Stevenson); and best music direction Michael Mahler. The Goodman received four awards: two for “A View From the Bridge” (best director Ivo van Hove and best play, large) — and best new work (Ellen Fairey) for “Support Group for Men” and best ensemble (play) for “The Wolves.”
A Red Orchid’s production of “Traitor” received the award for best play (midsize). “Ragtime” at Marriott Theatre received the award for best musical (large). Best director of a play (midsize theater) honors went to David H. Bell for “Southern Gothic” at Windy City Playhouse and Michael Shannon for “Traitor.” Nick Bowling was named best director of a musical (large) for Marriott Theatre’s “Ragtime.”
Highlights of the acting award categories included:
—Tara Mallen for “The Cake” at Rivendell Theatre and Caroline Neff for “Lettie” at Victory Gardens (best performer in a principal role, play)
—Jason Grimm for “Murder for Two” at Marriott Theatre (tied with the aforementioned Stevenson for best performer in a principal role, musical)
— Kate Fry, “The Belle of Amherst” at Court Theatre (best solo performance)
— Lorenzo Rush Jr., “Five Guys Named Moe” at Court Theatre (best performer in a revue)
Also recognized Monday night with a special award were the Goodman Theatre, Drury Lane Productions, Court Theatre and Second City, four Chicago theater/artistic companies which have been presenting stage productions, concerts and revues for more than 50 years.
Here is the full list of the 2018 Equity Jeff Award winners:
PRODUCTION – PLAY – LARGE
“A View From the Bridge” — Goodman Theatre
PRODUCTION – PLAY – MIDSIZE
“Traitor” — A Red Orchid Theatre
PRODUCTION – MUSICAL – LARGE
“Ragtime” — Marriott Theatre
PRODUCTION – MUSICAL – MIDSIZE
“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater
DIRECTOR – PLAY – LARGE
Ivo van Hove: “A View From the Bridge” — Goodman Theatre
DIRECTOR – PLAY – MIDSIZE
David H. Bell: “Southern Gothic” — Windy City Playhouse
Michael Shannon: “Traitor” — A Red Orchid Theatre
DIRECTOR – MUSICAL — LARGE
Nick Bowling: “Ragtime” — Marriott Theatre
DIRECTOR – MUSICAL – MIDSIZE
Lili-Anne Brown: “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater
ENSEMBLE – PLAY
“The Wolves” — Goodman Theatre
ENSEMBLE – MUSICAL
“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY
Tara Mallen: “The Cake” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Caroline Neff: “Lettie” — Victory Gardens Theater
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL
Jason Grimm: “Murder For Two” — Marriott Theatre
Zachary Stevenson: “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater
PERFORMER IN A REVUE
Lorenzo Rush Jr.: “Five Guys Named Moe” — Court Theatre
SOLO PERFORMANCE
Kate Fry: “The Belle of Amherst” — Court Theatre
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — PLAY
Matt DeCaro: “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” — Drury Lane Productions
Keith Kupferer: “Cal in Camo” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — MUSICAL
Matt Crowle: “South Pacific” — Drury Lane Productions
Gavin Rohrer: “Million Dollar Quartet” — Paramount Theatre
NEW WORK
Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis: “Trevor the Musical” — Writers Theatre
Ellen Fairey: “Support Group for Men” — Goodman Theatre
Boo Killebrew: “Lettie” — Victory Gardens Theater
NEW ADAPTATION
Jennifer Blackmer: “Alias Grace” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Brett Neveu: “Traitor”— A Red Orchid Theatre
CHOREOGRAPHY
Jared Grimes: “42nd Street” — Drury Lane Productions
ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY
Shawn Pfautsch and Matt Kahler: “Hatfield & McCoy” — The House Theatre of Chicago
MUSIC DIRECTION
Michael Mahler: “Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story” — American Blues Theater
SCENIC DESIGN – LARGE
Todd Rosenthal: “20,000 Leagues Under the Seas” — Lookingglass Theatre Company
SCENIC DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Scott Davis: “Southern Gothic”— Windy City Playhouse
LIGHTING DESIGN – LARGE
Thom Weaver: “Macbeth” — Chicago Shakespeare Theater
LIGHTING DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Nick Belley: “Hair” — Mercury Theater Chicago
COSTUME DESIGN – LARGE
Susan E. Mickey: “The Taming of the Shrew” — Chicago Shakespeare Theater
COSTUME DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Paul Kim: “The Explorers Club” — Citadel Theatre
SOUND DESIGN – LARGE
André Pluess: “Macbeth” — Chicago Shakespeare Theater
SOUND DESIGN – MIDSIZE
Christopher Kriz: “Mary’s Wedding” — First Folio Theatre
PROJECTION DESIGN
Joseph A. Burke: “Elf the Musical” — Paramount Theatre
ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION
Eleanor Kahn, Properties Design: “Southern Gothic” — Windy City Playhouse