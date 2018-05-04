Ethan Hawke to receive Siskel Film Center’s Renaissance Award

Actor Ethan Hawke attends 'Storytellers: John Legend' during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 19, 2018 in New York City. | ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Oscar-nominated actor Ethan Hawke will receive the 2018 Gene Siskel Film Center Renaissance Award, it was announced Friday.

The honor, bestowed each year upon “a filmmaker who advances the art of cinema,” will be presented at a gala celebration June 7 at the Ritz-Carlton Chicago. Past recipients have included Nicole Kidman, George Lucas, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Morgan Freeman and Scarlett Johansson, among others. All proceeds from the event support various programs/lecture series at the Siskel Film Center.

“Having watched Ethan Hawke as a young actor early on in his career to seeing him now as a versatile artist both in front of, and behind the camera, shows the incredible depth and versatility that he possesses. We are privileged to honor him for his incredible contributions to film as an actor, writer and director and could not be more thrilled to pay tribute to his extraordinary career,” said GSFC executive director Jean de St. Aubin, in a prepared statement.

Hawke’s 30-year career in films includes “Dead Poet’s Society,” “Before Sunrise,” “Training Day,” “Gattaca,” “Waking Life” and “Born to Be Blue.” Upcoming projects include Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed,” set for theatrical release later this month, and “BLAZE” (co-written and directed by Hawke), set for a fall release. The Tony Award-nominated actor returns to Broadway in December with Sam Shepard’s “True West.”

Single tickets, $500 to $1,000, for the Siskel Film Center event are available by calling (312) 846-2072.