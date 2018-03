Fabiola Jean-Louis beautifully explores ugly truths via DuSable Museum exhibit

Artist Fabiola Jean-Louis is photographed at the DuSable Museum of African American History on March 21, 2108. | Eliza Davidson/Sun-Times

In “Rewriting History: Paper Gowns & Photography,” her exhibit currently on display at the DuSable Museum of African American History, artist Fabiola Jean-Louis juxtaposes beauty and brutality in her mixed-media exploration of racial struggles during various periods of American history as well as contemporary America.

Jean-Louis spoke to the Sun-Times about putting this exhibit together and the conversation she hopes it inspires: