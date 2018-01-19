Fall Out Boy ‘Mania’ to hit Wrigley Field

Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy perform onstage during Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C. | Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Chicago’s Fall Out Boy today announced they’re hitting the road late this summer in support of their new studio album, “Mania,” released today.

The tour kicks off Aug. 29 in New York, and includes a stop at Wrigley Field on Sept. 8. Rise Against and Machine Gun Kelly will share the bill.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 via ticketmaster.com. $1 from every ticket sold will go to the Fall Out Boy Fund benefiting charities throughout Chicago. A special pre-sale for American Express cardholders kicks off Jan. 22

The band previously played Wrigley in 2015 in an opening night performance (the September show will be their first headlining gig at the ballpark), and in 2017 they sang the 7th inning’s “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and Pete Wentz threw out the ceremonial first pitch.