Spiaggia’s Joe Flamm mourning loss of ‘Top Chef’ co-star Fatima Ali, dead at 29

“Top Chef” alumna Fatima Ali has died at the age of 29, just days after a visit from Spiaggia chef Joe Flamm, who became close with Ali during their time together on the show.

Ali was diagnosed last year with a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma, shortly after competing on Season 15 of “Top Chef” in Colorado. Ali finished seventh on the cooking reality competition and was voted fan favorite.

“My heart is so broken today, thanks for gracing my life, meeting my son, being my friend, and letting me into your incredible existence, I’ll miss you more than you can know,” Flamm, who lives and works in Chicago, wrote in an Instagram post.

The last time Flamm saw Ali was just over a week ago, when he visited his friend in at a Los Angeles hospital so she could meet his newborn son.

The New York City chef underwent chemotherapy and surgery in January 2018 to remove a tumor from her shoulder bone, with “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi by her side. By summer, she told People she was “technically cancer-free.”

“They think I’m brave, but really, I’m not. I’m scared,” Ali wrote. “There’s a faint feeling deep inside my gut like a rumble of passing air, ever expanding and filling slowly until, one day, I’ll pop.”

But Ali also said she had come to terms with her terminal diagnosis: “An odd sense of relief has settled inside me, knowing that I can finally live for myself, even if it’s just for a few more precious months.”

Her last post on Instagram was January 10. Ali acknowledged it had been “ages” since she had posted “and most may have figured out why,” she said. “I’m sick and unfortunately I’m getting sicker. Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple.”

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that Fatima Ali has lost her courageous battle with cancer,” Bravo told USA TODAY in a statement. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

The network continued, “People not only fell in love with her cooking, but fell in love with her personality and heart. We hope that the beautiful memories shared with her will provide comfort to everyone who knew and loved her.”

The Chicago Sun-Times contributed to this report.