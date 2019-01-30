‘Fifty Shades’ author E L James announces new erotic novel ‘The Mister’

E L James is working up some new thrills.

The author of the blockbuster “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy has a new “erotic love story” coming out April 16, Vintage Books says.

Called “The Mister,” it’s another saga of sex, wealth and other indulgences, this time featuring a rich Londoner who “has rarely slept alone” and a beautiful woman who is an “alluring mystery.”

James says “The Mister” is a modern Cinderella story, a “thrilling and sensual” fairy tale. Her “Fifty Shades” books have sold more than 100 million copies and launched a billion-dollar movie franchise.