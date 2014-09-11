‘Finding Fela!’: Revealing the inspiring, vexing Fela Kuti

By Mary Houlihan/For Sun-Times Media

In his dynamic and revealing documentary “Finding Fela!,” director Alex Gibney captures the many sides of Afrobeat king Fela Kuti, a complex character who is at once inspiring and vexing.

A Nigerian political and cultural hero, Fela had formidable powers both as a musician and as a human rights campaigner. He pioneered new sounds in African music while standing up to a corrupt dictatorship. In return for those latter efforts, he was frequently jailed and beaten.

Gibney, who won an Oscar for 2007’s “Taxi to the Dark Side” and whose James Brown documentary will premiere Oct. 27 on HBO, moves back and forth between the creation of the 2008 Bill T. Jones Broadway musical “Fela!” and the elements of a typical documentary — dynamic performance footage and commentary by the many people who knew Fela. Among those are his sons Femi and Seun (both musicians who have carried on the legacy) and daughter Yeni, former managers and band members (including drummer Terry Allen, an important element of the Afrobeat sound), his American lover Sandra Izsadore, the Roots’ Questlove and Paul McCartney, who says seeing Fela perform was “one of the most amazing musical experiences of my life.”

Fela, who died in 1997 from complications of AIDS, came from a prominent family: His outspoken mother was a leading women’s rights activist and his father a minister and teacher who was the first president of the Nigerian Union of Teachers. His two brothers became doctors, but Fela, who first encountered music in church, took the artistic, creative and more rebellious route.

With his bands Afrika 70 and later Egypt 80 (now fronted by his son Seun), Fela made political music that you could dance to by mixing funk, jazz and traditional African elements. His songs were wildly popular throughout the entire African continent, but there were reasons Fela never hit it big in the States like Bob Marley. Fela’s songs were endless jams that swirled with horns and repetitive beats and never seemed to end. At one point a record executive asked his American manager, “What three minutes of this 28 do you want me to put on the radio?”

A hero to many, Fela was a mass of contradictions. There was a troubling side that is hard to align with the other. Gibney does not hide it. Fela also was a pot-smoking (witness the biggest spliff you’ve ever seen) sexist who married 27 “queens,” had unprotected sex, ignored the growing threat of AIDS and traveled with a spiritual charlatan who had an unnerving hold on the prolific entertainer.

Bill T. Jones, director and choreographer of the musical “Fela!,” does offer some interesting insight into Fela and the creation of the show, but the many moves back and forth give “Finding Fela!” the feel of two movies — a making-of-a-musical film vs. a talking-head documentary, spliced together.

That aside, Gibney has created a complex mosaic of a man and the powerful message of his legacy. As Fela himself says at the film’s end: “Music is the weapon. Music is the weapon of the future.”

NOTE: Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 perform at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Pritzker Pavilion, Randolph and Michigan, as part of World Music Festival Chicago.

[s3r star=3/4]

Kino Lorber presents a documentary directed by Alex Gibney. Running time: 119 minutes. No MPAA rating. Opens Friday at the Music Box.