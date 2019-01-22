5 books with buzz: ‘Suspect,’ ‘Rule of Law,’ ‘Golden State,’ ‘Prisoner,’ ‘Maid’

Former Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian, seen earlier this month with his wife Yeganeh Salehi in Washington, D.C., is getting loads of buzz for his new book "Prisoner" about the 18 months he spent in an Iranian prison on trumped-up charges. | Getty Images

Fiona Barton, John Lescroart, Ben H. Winters, Jason Rezaian and Stephanie Land are out with much-anticipated new books. Here’s what you need to know.

‘The Suspect’ by Fiona Barton

Berkley Hardcover, $26, fiction

What it’s about: When two 18-year-old women go missing in Thailand, star journalist Kate Waters is on the story. She finds herself empathizing with the frantic parents and thrust into the spotlight in this psychological thriller.

The buzz: “The exceedingly twisty tale that follows will test Kate, and her painfully conflicting loyalties, to the limit,” Publishers Weekly says. “Barton’s many fans will be rewarded.”

‘The Rule of Law’ by John Lescroart

Atria Books, $27, fiction

What it’s about: Attorney Dimas Hardy must discover what happened with the murder of a man who smuggled women across the border in order to defend a most unlikely suspect — his reliable secretary.

The buzz: The Sun-Times has called Lescroart a “master of the legal thriller.” He’s had 26 best-sellers.

‘Golden State’ by Ben H. Winters

Mulholland Books, $28, fiction

What it’s about: In a dystopian future, the Golden State is a nation that once was California. Like-minded people have retreated there to form a society that holds truth above all. But not all is as it seems, and Laszlo Ratesic must fight those who try to twist the facts for their own gain.

The buzz: “For those who like their dystopias with a dash of humor,” Kirkus Reviews says.

‘Prisoner’ by Jason Rezaian

Anthony Bourdain / Ecco, $29.99, nonfiction

What it’s about: In 2014, journalist and Washington Post Tehran bureau chief Rezaian was arrested by Iranian police, accused of spying for the United States. In his memoir, he recounts the 18 months he spent in an Iranian prison on trumped-up charges and the efforts it took to free him.

The buzz: “ ‘Prisoner’ is as powerful and memorable a memoir as you’ll read this year,” Crimereads.com says. Rezaian speaks at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at a University of Chicago Institute of Politics event at Ida Noyes Hall, 1212 E. 59th St., that’s free and open to the public but requires tickets — details at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/544-days-in-iranian-prison-the-washington-posts-jason-rezaian-registration-53967034854

‘Maid’ by Stephanie Land

Hachette Books, $27, nonfiction

What it’s about: Land writes about the perspective of service industry workers and her experience pursuing the American dream while raising a daughter as a single mother and cleaning the houses of upper-middle-class clientele.

The buzz: “What this book does well is illuminate the struggles of poverty and single-motherhood,” author Roxanne Gay says. “An incredibly worthwhile read.”