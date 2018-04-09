Fleetwood Mac sees things in a different way: without Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham (second from right) won't be joining his former Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks (from left), John McVie, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood on the road this year. | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way.

The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out for its upcoming tour.

The 68-year-old Buckingham, who joined the band with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks in 1974, has been its guitarist, frequent frontman and sometime songwriter for most of the years since. He wrote and sang hits including “Go Your Own Way” and “Tusk.”

A long statement about the tour mentions Buckingham only briefly, saying he won’t be performing with the group, but they wish him the best.

Buckingham left the band once before, from 1987 to 1996.

He’ll be jointly replaced by Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers. They’ll join longtime members Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood.