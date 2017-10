Foo Fighters will return to Wrigley Field next July

Dave Grohl performs during a Foo Fighters' set at the Anthem on Oct. 11, 2017, in Washington, D.C. | Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Frontman Dave Grohl’s band Foo Fighters, which headlined a 2015 concert at Wrigley Field, will return to the ballpark next summer.

Promoters on Monday announced a July 29 date in the rock band’s Concrete and Gold tour.

A presale for Capital One cardholders begins Nov. 6, and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at www.cubs.com/foo.