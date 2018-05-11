Food We Love: A zesty coffee recipe brings joy to special mom Vicki Reece

Linda Yu and Vicki Reece of "Joy of Mom" enjoy Reece's homemade cookies and coffee at the Sun-Times studio. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

She’s tiny, almost slight. But when she opens her mouth to speak, she’s a powerhouse.

Vicki Reece is followed on Facebook and other social media by two million people: moms, dads, uncles, aunts, grandparents, children. She gets a mere billion visits a year from these dedicated followers.

She calls them “her community” because they all share one thing: love. That may sound saccharine to some people, but to Joy of Mom fans, it’s the truth.

Reece started Joy of Mom many years ago, after her own first miscarriage. She had worked in media companies, but switched to creating non-violent toys and books for children. That miscarriage, and a subsequent one, made her realize there were other potential moms who might need to feel someone was listening, someone was there to commiserate, and ultimately there was someone to laugh with, celebrate with.

Joy of Mom began to grow.

Reece does not aim to teach people HOW to be parents, though she surely could dispense advice after successfully raising three children. Joy of Mom is meant to celebrate person who wants to express themselves — whether it’s a happy bit of advice about teething, a need for shoulders to cry on because of a miscarriage, a way to share a touching video, or just to share a cup of coffee.

In fact, that’s what Vicki Reece is sharing with “Food With Love” at the Chicago Sun Times. She makes a cup of coffee like you’ve never tasted. It’s her literal and spiritual way of hugging every single friend in her multi-million member community. I’ve never heard of maca, much less thought to put it into coffee! Also — I’m a tea drinker; never touch coffee. Watch the video and find out if Reece has converted me with her coffee!

Download and print the recipe for Vicki’s Special coffee here and her scrumptious cookies here.

Vicki’s Special Coffee & Cookies

The Coffee

Ingredients:

8 ounces fresh ground organic coffee beans, per person served

4 ounces organic almond milk, per person served

2 ounces organic chai tea latte mix, per person served

½ tbsp. organic brown cacao powder

Maca powder, dash

1 tbsp MCT oil

Collagen protein or bone broth protein, 1 rounded scoop

Organic turmeric powder, cayenne pepper powder, cinnamon powder, as desired.

Directions:

Brew coffee, then set aside. In a medium pot heat organic almond milk with a splash of chai tea mix. Add one teaspoon to tablespoon of MCT oil to the heated milk. Add desired amount of tumeric, cayenne pepper and cinnamon followed by a dash of Maca powder. Add desired amount of cacao powder to the mixture. Add one scoop of collagen protein to the pot. Add coffee and blend, about 10 seconds.

The Cookies

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cups of flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 sticks of butter

3 tsps. Madagascar or organic vanilla

3/4 cup organic sugar

2 large eggs

2 cups of chocolate, butterscotch and white chocolate chips (use all or substitute your favorite combination)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees In a small bowl, mix together flour, baking soda and salt. In a large mixer bowl blend butter, organic sugar and vanilla until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each. Gradually add flour, baking soda and salt mixture into the bowl. Gradually stir in your selection of candied chips. Drop spoonfuls the mixture onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes. Or, until golden brown.

Enjoy!

We hope you’ve enjoyed this segment of “Food We Love with Linda Yu. Next week, Linda talks to Kara Lichtenstein, a Chicago food enthusiast who blogs as @HungryinChicago. Kara will share a beloved recipe from her dad. #foodwelove

