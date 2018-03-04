Former Chicago actor Jordan Peele wins screenplay Oscar for ‘Get Out’

"Get Out" writer-director Jordan Peele and his wife, Chelsea Peretti, arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Peele, the Chicago-trained writer and actor who wrote “Get Out,” won the best original screenplay Oscar on Sunday for his feature film debut.

He became the first African-American to win in the category.

Among the people he thanked were the fans who made his politically conscious, low-budget horror film a sleeper hit.

“I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen,” he said.

At the time of his nomination in January, Peele became the third filmmaker in history to win Academy Award nods in the same year for best picture, best director and best original screenplay for his feature film debut.