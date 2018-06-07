‘Frasier’ memorabilia for sale at actor John Mahoney’s estate auction

In this March 23, 2004 file photo, John Mahoney, who stars as Martin Crane, appears on the set during the filming of the final episode of "Frasier" in Los Angeles. | AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File

Fans of the sitcom “Frasier” can own a piece of cult-classic series thanks to an auction June 11 being held by the estate of late actor John Mahoney.

The auction will be held at 10 a.m. in Hamilton, Ill. by Sullivan Auctioneers. Mahoney, a Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated actor, was the uncle of the auction house’s owners.

Mahoney died Feb. 4. He played Martin Crane, father of “Frasier’s” titular character and his brother Niles, during the television show’s 11-season run. He often quarrelled with his sons in the show from the comfort of a weathered, unimpressive — yet now iconic — armchair.

While his armchair isn’t for sale, the items that are include signed copies of “Frasier” scripts, including the pilot episode’s, original photographs from the show’s set, awards and artwork from Mahoney’s other roles, and the show’s famous Dale Chihuly blown-glass vase which can be seen in Frasier Crane’s apartment.

Other memorabilia for sale comes from Mahoney’s long tenure as a stage actor. Mahoney was a staple of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble for years.

A paperweight commemorating his 1986 Clarence Derwent Award and an Irish Wall of Fame plaque for his Tony Award win for Best Featured Actor in “The House of Blue Leaves” that same year are among the items being auctioned off Monday.

Most of the items will be sold via live auction, but some select items have been open to live internet bidding since Monday.