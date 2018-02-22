‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Radio Golf’ among 2018-2019 season at Court Theatre

August Wilson's "Radio Golf" is among the 2018-2019 season at Court Theatre. | Michelle McLoughlin/AP, file)

Two world premieres are among the 2018-2019 season offerings at Court Theatre’s 64th season.

Adapted from Mary Shelley’s novel, the world-premiere production of “Frankenstein” (Nov. 1-Dec. 2) devised by Dew Dir, Sarah Fornace and Julia Miller, is presented by the performance collective Manual Cinema, and combines “handmade shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, and innovative sound and music to create immersive visual stories for stage and screen,” according to the official announcement.

“The Adventures of Augie March” (May 9-June 9, 2019) — adapted from the Saul Bellow novel by David Auburn — will celebrate its world premiere under the direction of Court Theatre artistic director Charles Newell.

Also among the season’s offerings is “Radio Golf” (Aug. 30-Sept. 30, 2018) the 10th and final installment in August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle series of plays. Ron OJ Parson directs the cast, which includes Tyla Abercrumbie, Allen Gilmore, James Vincent Meredith and Alfred H. Wilson.

“Photograph 51,” Anna Ziegler’s portrait of early 20th century British chemist Rosalind Franklin (Jan. 17-Feb. 17, 2019) will be directed by Vanessa Stalling.

Ntozake Shange’s “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf” (March 14-April 14, 2019) choreopoem will be directed by original Broadway cast member Seret Scott.

For complete show information and subscription series tickets, visit www.CourtTheatre.org. The theater is located at 5535 S. Ellis.