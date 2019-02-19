Fred Hampton film to star Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield: Reports

Daniel Kaluuya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the Oscar-nominated Marvel superhero blockbuster “Black Panther,” is in talks to produce a film about a different Black Panther entirely.

Coogler (who also co-penned and directed the “Rocky” franchise newcomer “Creed” in 2015), along with Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Panther,” “Sicario,” “Get Out”) and actor/rapper Lakeith Stanfield (“Selma,” “Straight Outta Compton”) are reportedly the team tapped to produce and star in “Jesus Was My Homeboy,” a film based on the life of 1960’s assassinated Black Panther Party activist Fred Hampton. Kaluuya would star as Hampton and Stanfield would portray FBI informant William O’Neal according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Hampton, the leader of the Black Panther’s Illinois chapter and a thorn in the side of FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, was assassinated at the age of 21 during a tactical unit raid on his West Side apartment conducted by the FBI and the Chicago Police Department on Dec. 4, 1969.

