We’re adding a special Monday edition of our Free and Cheap weekend guide for so we can include the following event.
WHAT: For one night only, the casts of Broadway in Chicago shows will be performing for free at Millennium Park tonight.
Performances will include: “A Bronx Tale: The Musical”; “Anastasia”; “The Book of Mormon”; “Cats”; “Come From Away”; “Dear Evan Hansen”; “Falsettos”; “Fiddler on the Roof”; “Heartbreak Hotel”; “Hello, Dolly!”; “Miss Saigon” and “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Did we mention it’s free? Don’t stay we’re not looking out for you.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, 6:15 p.m. (but get there early!)
WHERE: Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 201 East Randolph St., Chicago
GETTING THERE: CTA Brown, Green, Orange, Purple Line Express, Pink lines, Washington/Wabash; Metra, Millennium Park station
COST: Free, no ticket needed
MORE INFO: Broadway in Chicago website
Stay tuned for our weekly free and cheap guide for the weekend of Aug. 17-19.