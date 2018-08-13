Free and Cheap special Monday edition: Free Broadway in Chicago show tonight!

Santino Fontana is a special guest at the Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert in Millennium Park. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for American Theatre Wing)

We’re adding a special Monday edition of our Free and Cheap weekend guide for so we can include the following event.

WHAT: For one night only, the casts of Broadway in Chicago shows will be performing for free at Millennium Park tonight.

Performances will include: “A Bronx Tale: The Musical”; “Anastasia”; “The Book of Mormon”; “Cats”; “Come From Away”; “Dear Evan Hansen”; “Falsettos”; “Fiddler on the Roof”; “Heartbreak Hotel”; “Hello, Dolly!”; “Miss Saigon” and “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Did we mention it’s free? Don’t stay we’re not looking out for you.

WHEN: Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, 6:15 p.m. (but get there early!)

WHERE: Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 201 East Randolph St., Chicago

GETTING THERE: CTA Brown, Green, Orange, Purple Line Express, Pink lines, Washington/Wabash; Metra, Millennium Park station

COST: Free, no ticket needed

MORE INFO: Broadway in Chicago website

