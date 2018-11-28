Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Nov. 30 – Dec. 2

The City of Chicago's official Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park. Chicago, Nov. 16, 2018. | Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

After all that Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, you might be looking for something to do this weekend that’s completely free of charge.

If that’s the case, you came to the right place. We rounded up some great events, and they’re all free or cheap.

Holiday Flower Show – Free

What: The Lincoln Park Conservatory is filled with poinsettias, trees, sparkling lights and model trains for the annual flower show.

When: All weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Park Conservatory, 2391 N. Stockton Dr.

Fifth Third Bank Winter Wonderfest – $20

What: This festival packs Navy Pier with carnival rides, slides, ice skating and other activities.

When: All weekend.

Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Holiday Lights Gifts & Crafts Fair – Free

What: This fair, in its 38th year, offers unique holiday gifts by over 100 exhibitors.

When: All weekend.

Where: Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights.

Hinsdale Christmas Walk – Free

What: This Christmas walk boasts rides, carolers, a tree lighting and more.

When: Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Downtown Hinsdale.

