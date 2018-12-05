Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Dec. 7-9

Dolby, a Shih Tzu, wears shoes to protect his feed from the cold as he goes for a walk in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It’s getting really cold out there, with temperatures expected to be in the 20s and low 30s this weekend.

So this week, all of our free and cheap options are indoors, including workshops, a beer tasting and some musical performances.

Christmas and Winter Beer Tasting – $20

What: Sample over 100 seasonal beers at this Saturday afternoon beer tasting.

When: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Delilah’s Chicago, 2771 N. Lincoln Ave.

LEGO Train Show – Free

What: If you love LEGOS, the LEGO Train Show has moving trains, skyscrapers and more.

When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 1 S 151 Winfield Rd., Wheaton.

Nike All for 1 Studio – Free

What: Nike has set up workshops with Malcolm London, Zaya Sosho, Sara Merabet, Rachel James, Rob Valentino and Natalia Ryshtakova. Workshops include activities like dance or making your own nail polish color.

When: All weekend.

Where: 900 S. Wabash Ave.

Tsukasa Taiko – $20

What: Taiko, or Japanese drums, are typically heard during the holiday season at festivals and concerts. You can catch some of these performances this weekend.

When: All weekend.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.

More Sun-Times Guides with things to do

Feel like exploring a new neighborhood this weekend? Check out “The Grid,” a series of Sun-Times neighborhood guides that have the scoop on where to eat, drink and shop. Or check out our guide to having fun in Chicago, which rounds up the hottest shows and events in the city.

Tell us about free and cheap things to do!

We’d love to hear about your suggestions for free and cheap things to do in Chicago. Email us at freeandcheap@suntimes.com and we may include your event in a future roundup.