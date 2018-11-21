Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Nov. 22-25

It’s Thanksgiving weekend! For some, the long weekend will mean a lot of driving. But if you’re staying in town this weekend, there’s plenty to do that won’t break the bank.

On Thanksgiving day, if you want to go on a nice, long walk after a heavy meal, head to the Morton Arboretum – it’s free all day. If you’re busy in the afternoon but want something to do in the morning, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is taking place on State Street.

Chicago Thanksgiving Parade – Free

What: The annual parade includes performances, balloons and the best marching bands in the country.

When: Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: State Street from Congress Parkway to Randolph Street.

The Morton Arboretum – Free

What: Go on a nice long walk to help you digest all that Thanksgiving food at the Morton Arboretum, which is offering free admission for the holiday.

When: Thursday, 7 a.m. to sunset.

Where: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle.

Caroling at Cloud Gate – Free

What: Get in the holiday spirit by joining a chorus of hundreds singing Christmas carols at Millennium Park.

When: Friday, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.

ZooLights – Free

What: Walk through the zoo and enjoy the lights for ZooLights.

When: Friday, 4:25 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St.

