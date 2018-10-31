Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Nov. 2-4

It’s the first weekend of November, and the holiday season is getting underway!

If you’re feeling festive, you might want to check out the tree lighting and window displays at Macy’s. And since you’re in the area, you could get ahead on some holiday shopping, too.

Speaking of getting things done early, have you voted yet? Nothing is quite as rewarding as doing your civic duty, and if you head to the polls this weekend, you’ll beat the rush on November 6.

Macy’s tree lighting and window displays – Free

What: Nothing brings holiday cheer like the tree lighting at Macy’s. And don’t miss their window displays, which will be revealed this weekend too.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Macy’s, 111 North State Street, Chicago.

Chicago International Children’s Film Festival – $10

What: It’s the 35th year of this festival, which presents about 250 new films from 40 countries with workshops, directors talks and more.

When: All weekend, check out the schedule.

Where: Screenings take place at eight venues across the Chicago area.

Chicago Humanities Festival – $25

What: Catch Abbi Jacobson, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Tom Hanks and others in conversation during this festival.

When: All weekend, check out the calendar.

Where: Various locations.

Go vote early – Free

What: Beat the rush on November 6 and head to the polls to cast your ballot. If you want more information on the races and candidates, we put together a handy guide.

When: All weekend.

Where: Find the site closest to you.

