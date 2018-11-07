Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Nov. 9 – 11

Chicago skyline from the point of view of the National Hellenic Museum in Greektown. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

After the craziness of the midterm elections, you might need to do something fun to decompress.

If you really need a laugh, get tickets to the Chicago Comedy Festival at Columbia College Chicago. There are so many different movies to choose from, and tickets are cheap.

Or, there’s a theater opening in Washington Park that promises music, food and more. Plus, you can feel good about supporting a local artists community by stopping by.

Opening of the Green Line Performing Arts Center – Free

What: A new theater is opening in Washington Park on the Arts Block. Everyone is invited to the opening, which will feature performances, exhibitions, tours, local vendors, music, food and activities.

When: Opens at 3 p.m.

Where: Green Line Performing Arts Center, 329 E. Garfield Blvd., Chicago.

Chicago Comedy Film Festival – $12

What: Have a laugh with a funny movie at the Chicago Comedy Film Festival. The festival showcases a wide range of films from low budget to studio quality work.

When: All weekend, check out the schedule.

Where: Columbia College Chicago, 1104 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago.

JASC Holiday Delight – Free

What: Get a jump on your holiday shopping at this Japanese festival full of gorgeous gifts.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 4427 N. Clark St., Chicago.

