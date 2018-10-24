Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Oct. 26-28

Halloween decorations are seen in a garden at sunset in Washington DC on October 20, 2018. | Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP.

Halloween is here!

In honor of this spooky weekend, we put together a special guide that’s full of Halloween fun.

For parents who worry about cars and questionable candy during trick-or-treating, the Lincoln Park Zoo offers a day of trick-or-treating Saturday called “Spooky Zoo” and businesses on Clark Street open their doors to trick-or-treaters on Sunday for “Clark Street Spooktacular.”

Looking for more of a date night? “The Exorcist” is playing in Northerly Island. They have marshmallows and roasting forks!

Dia de los Muertos Xicago – Free

What: The National Museum of Mexican Art transforms into a beautiful display remembering loved ones. Enjoy ofrenda (altar) demonstrations, live music, face painting, art activities and traditional bread.

When: Sunday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 West 19th Street, Chicago.

Spooky Zoo – Free

What: Kids get to trick-or-treat during the day in the Lincoln Park Zoo while Fall Fest is going on. Pick up some candy and then check out the Ferris wheel, corn maze, pumpkin carver and more.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 North Clark Street, Chicago.

Clark Street Spooktacular – Free

What: Businesses along Clark Street open their doors to trick-or-treaters.

When: Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Clark Street from Diversey Pkwy to Armitage Avenue and from Orchard Street to Lakeview Avenue.

Wicker Park Boo-Palooza – Free

What: Celebrate Halloween in Wicker Park with costume parades, performances and prizes.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Wicker Park, 1425 North Damen Avenue, Chicago.

Outdoor screening of “The Exorcist” – Free

What: Grab some lawn chairs and blankets and check out a scary movie in Northerly Island. The Chicago Park District provides campfires, marshmallows and roasting forks.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1521 South Linn White Drive, Chicago.

