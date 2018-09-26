Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Sept. 28-30

Who’s ready for fall? Shorter daylight hours, lower temperatures and the holiday season just around the corner. It’s enough to make you want to stay inside with a some hot cocoa.

But if that’s not your speed, and you’re looking for some excitement on a budget, we’ve got it for you here.

Hyde Park Jazz Festival — Free

What: The Hyde Park Jazz Festival always attracts huge names. This year, Ravi Coltrane with Brandee Younger, Jason Moran and Christian Scott all play the festival.

When: Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Where: Locations vary, visit the festival’s website for details.

Art on theMART — Free

What: Take a seat on the Chicago Riverwalk and watch as one of Chicago’s most iconic buildings is lit up for the inauguration of Art on theMART.

When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wacker Drive between Wells and Franklin streets.

Shortcut100 Film Festival — $20

What: The 2018 Shortcut100 Film Festival features films from independent artists around the world.

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: The Logan Theater, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago.

St. Benedict Oktoberfest — Free

What: Celebrate German culture with music, brats and beers during the 53rd annual St. Benedict Oktoberfest.

When: Friday through Sunday, between 1 and 10 p.m.

Where: St. Benedict Courtyard, 2215 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago.

