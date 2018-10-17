Free and cheap weekend guide: Oct. 19-21

The Spooky Pooch Parade is happening this weekend at the Chicago Botanic Garden. | Provided

Halloween is quickly approaching, and there’s plenty to do if you want to celebrate.

If you’re craving something cute, there’s a doggie costume parade happening this weekend at the Chicago Botanic Garden.

Within city limits, pumpkin patches are planned at multiple city parks, as well as outdoor horror movie screenings.

Spooky Pooch Parade – Free

What: Pups dressed in their Halloween costumes parade through the Chicago Botanic Garden. There’s also a costume contest!

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe.

Visit one of the city park’s pumpkin patches – Free

What: Pick some pumpkins while kids get their faces painted. It’s perfect for the whole family.

When: Saturday or Sunday, depending on location

Where: Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 West 111th St. or Humboldt Park, 1440 North Humboldt Boulevard, Chicago.

Outdoor screening of “Beetlejuice” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” – Free

What: Grab some lawn chairs and blankets and check out a scary movie in Northerly Island. The Chicago Park District provides campfires, marshmallows and roasting forks.

When: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Where: 1521 South Linn White Drive, Chicago.

Arts in the Dark – Free

What: Artists gather to celebrate Halloween with a parade, lanterns, costumes, music, dancing and more.

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Parade starts at State and Lake Streets, Chicago.

