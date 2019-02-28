HBO releases ‘Games of Thrones’ Season 8 posters

Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) strongly mimics a poster from Season 1, where Ned Stark (Sean Bean) sat on the throne hunched over a sword. Jon, by contrast, looks far more determined than his father – or rather, uncle – did. | HBO

“Game of Thrones” Season 8 is coming April 14, and it sure looks a lot like Season 1.

HBO released posters for the remaining players in the epic fantasy series, showing all of them sitting on Westeros’s Iron Throne.

Here are the posters of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), The Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

RELATED

‘Game of Thrones’ popping up in Lincoln Park ahead of final season

Read more at usatoday.com.