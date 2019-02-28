HBO releases ‘Games of Thrones’ Season 8 posters
“Game of Thrones” Season 8 is coming April 14, and it sure looks a lot like Season 1.
HBO released posters for the remaining players in the epic fantasy series, showing all of them sitting on Westeros’s Iron Throne.
Here are the posters of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), The Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).
