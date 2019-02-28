Our Pledge To You

02/28/2019, 12:55pm

HBO releases ‘Games of Thrones’ Season 8 posters

Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) strongly mimics a poster from Season 1, where Ned Stark (Sean Bean) sat on the throne hunched over a sword. Jon, by contrast, looks far more determined than his father – or rather, uncle – did. | HBO

By USA TODAY

“Game of Thrones” Season 8 is coming April 14, and it sure looks a lot like Season 1.

HBO released posters for the remaining players in the epic fantasy series, showing all of them sitting on Westeros’s Iron Throne.

Here are the posters of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), The Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Do not mess with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who is absolutely ready to take on the White Walkers. | HBO

Also ready? The Night King (Vladimir Furdik) looks terrifying as ever on the throne. | HBO

Still rocking the armor-esque dresses and the short hair, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is the only one of these characters who has actually claimed the Iron Throne. | HBO

USA TODAY

