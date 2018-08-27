Garth Brooks Notre Dame concert set for October 20

Garth Brooks performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 9, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. | Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Country music superstar Garth Brooks today announced the date of his concert at Notre Dame’s football stadium: It’s Oct. 20.

The in-the-round concert will be the first-ever held at the South Bend, Indiana, stadium.

Show time will be 7 p.m. (rain or shine). Tickets, $79.95 go on sale at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at ticketmaster/garthbrooks , Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will not be available at the stadium box office or other Ticketmaster outlets on Sept. 14.

“Notre Dame stadium [established in 1930] has seen so many iconic moments! look forward to bringing a new kind of crazy to the party,” Brooks said via statement last month when news of the concert was announced.

