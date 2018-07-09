Garth Brooks will headline first concert at Notre Dame Stadium

Garth Brooks performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 9, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. | Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Country superstar Garth Brooks will play the first-ever music concert at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., it was announced Monday.

The date of the show has yet to be announced.

“Notre Dame stadium [established in 1930] has seen so many iconic moments! look forward to bringing a new kind of crazy to the party,” Garth said via statement.

“It’s never been done before. And it’s our understanding that Garth loves to do things that haven’t been done before,” said Lee Sicinski, associate vice president for event management at Notre Dame. “To bring a historic event like a Garth Brooks concert to the stadium, it just gives you goose bumps.”

Brooks is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year (his sixth time so honored). He’s also a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and a two-time Grammy Award winner. His recent world tour with wife Trisha Yearwood played 79 cities including Chicago.