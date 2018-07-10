George Clooney ‘fine’ after motorbike crash in Italy

FILE - In this Thursday, June 7, 2018 file photo, George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring himself at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia it was reported on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Local daily La Nuova Sardegna says Clooney's injuries aren't serious, but that he was taken to the John Paul II hospital emergency room. Police said they have no information, and the hospital didn't respond to requests for comment. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

ROME — Actor George Clooney was taken to the hospital in Sardinia and released after being involved in an accident while riding his motor scooter on the Italian island Tuesday, hospital officials said.

“He is recovering at his home and will be fine,” Clooney spokesman Stan Rosenfield told The Associated Press in an email.

The John Paul II hospital in Olbia confirmed Clooney was treated there and released after Tuesday’s accident. Local media representatives who had gathered at the hospital said Clooney left in a van through a side exit.

Daily newspaper La Nuova Sardegna said the 57-year-old Clooney was heading to a film set a car hit his motorbike. The accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

Clooney reportedly was in Sardinia filming a television miniseries adapted from Joseph Heller’s World War II novel “Catch-22.”

Clooney has a home on Lake Como, which is on the Italian mainland.