George R.R. Martin, Michelle Obama top Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

2. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

4. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Dell)

8. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

9. “Beauchamp Hall” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

11. “Elevation” by Stephen King (Scribner)

12. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

13. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

14. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Sea of Greed ‘by Clive Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

5. “Whose Boat is This Boat?” by The Late Show Staff with Stephen Colbert (Simon & Schuster)

6. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Killing the SS” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

8. “Guinness World Records 2019” (Guinness World Records)

9. “Cook Like a Pro” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone)

11. “The MeatEater Fish and Game Cookbook” by Steven Rinella (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

12. “The Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (Morrow)

13. “Gmorning, Gnight!” by Lin-Manuel Miranda/Jonny Sun (Random House)

14. “Ship of Fools” by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

15. “Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Creating a Champion” by Nintendo (Dark Horse)