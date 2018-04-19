Gillian Flynn to produce ‘Utopia’ series for Amazon

Amazon Studios has signed a production deal with Gillian Flynn, the Chicago-based author of “Gone Girl,” that will launch with her adaptation of a British TV series called “Utopia,” Hollywood trades report.

The show centers on young people who meet online and come to believe the conspiracy theories in a graphic novel may be true.

Flynn will be executive producer and showrunner of the series and will be credited as its creator.

” ‘Utopia’ is pure creative catnip to me,” Flynn said. “[The British] show blew my mind, and [creator Dennis Kelly] has been so incredibly generous in letting me crack open his world and play around in it and make it my own weird, wild place. ‘Utopia’ is all about exploring resonant issues within dark, twisted storytelling — it’s a series that’s urgent and current and a little holy-crap!, but a hell of a lot of a fun.”

Long in the making, “Utopia” first had been in the works for HBO until Flynn’s collaborator David Fincher, director of the “Gone Girl” movie, quit in a budget dispute in 2015.

HBO is about to debut a Flynn project of its own: an eight-episode miniseries based on her best-selling debut novel “Sharp Objects,” scheduled to air this summer. Amy Adams stars.