Gina Rodriguez marries ‘Jane the Virgin’ guest star, calls wedding ‘magic’

“Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has gotten married to a man she met at work.

The 34-year-old Chicago native shared a romantic, wordless video on Instagram of highlights from her wedding to Joe LoCicero. Cast member Justin Baldoni sang at the service. She writes in the caption: “May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband, Joseph, I am yours forever.”

The couple met in 2016 when LoCicero played a stripper on the CW series. They got engaged in the summer of 2018.

“I never was the girl that dreamt about my wedding,” Rodriguez told the AP last August.

“I did always pray that I would meet a really cool partner, whether it was going to be male or female, that I was going to have somebody that was going to uplift me and support me and want me to shine and not want to take away from that but want to shine as well in their own right and I found it in Joe, and I found it on the set of ‘Jane.’”

A former Andrew Jackson Language Academy and St. Ignatius student, Rodriguez will conclude her five-season run on “Jane the Virgin” this summer. Earlier this year she starred in the action film “Miss Bala” and the Netflix comedy “Someone Great.”