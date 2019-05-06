Gina Rodriguez marries ‘Jane the Virgin’ guest star, calls wedding ‘magic’
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
“Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has gotten married to a man she met at work.
The 34-year-old Chicago native shared a romantic, wordless video on Instagram of highlights from her wedding to Joe LoCicero. Cast member Justin Baldoni sang at the service. She writes in the caption: “May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband, Joseph, I am yours forever.”
The couple met in 2016 when LoCicero played a stripper on the CW series. They got engaged in the summer of 2018.
View this post on Instagram
“With that one kiss we got 100 new family members” my 9 year old niece, Mia ❤️Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her! Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and my new brother for singing me down the aisle Michael LoCicero @mikelosaurusrex Love to our Videographers: @harrisonfilms To the greatest wedding planner, Laura @coutureconceptsny The genius behind the gorgeous flowers, Akvile @florasavenue And to our friend and brilliant Photographer: @sylvain_vincent May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever. ❤️
“I never was the girl that dreamt about my wedding,” Rodriguez told the AP last August.
“I did always pray that I would meet a really cool partner, whether it was going to be male or female, that I was going to have somebody that was going to uplift me and support me and want me to shine and not want to take away from that but want to shine as well in their own right and I found it in Joe, and I found it on the set of ‘Jane.’”
A former Andrew Jackson Language Academy and St. Ignatius student, Rodriguez will conclude her five-season run on “Jane the Virgin” this summer. Earlier this year she starred in the action film “Miss Bala” and the Netflix comedy “Someone Great.”