Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. | Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File

NEW YORK — Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.

She will replace Maria Menounos, who left last July following surgery to remove a brain tumor.

When Rancic left E! News, she stayed the network on as a co-host of its red-carpet coverage at award shows and on “Fashion Police,” which aired its series finale in 2017.

While anchoring E! News, Rancic’s likeability and humor landed her a reality series with her husband, winner of season one of “The Apprentice,” Bill Rancic. The couple has established itself as successful restaurateurs in Chicago, with a pair of eateries, RPM Steak and RPM Italian.

Rancic apologized and said the full context of her comments were edited out. Months later she left E! News, though she was a guest host a handful of times.

The network was thrust into the Time’s Up conversation when correspondent Catt Sadler quit over a pay disparity with Kennedy.

E! said the two had different jobs and therefore were compensated differently.

People was first to report Rancic’s return.