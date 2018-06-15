NEW YORK — Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.
She will replace Maria Menounos, who left last July following surgery to remove a brain tumor.
When Rancic left E! News, she stayed the network on as a co-host of its red-carpet coverage at award shows and on “Fashion Police,” which aired its series finale in 2017.
While anchoring E! News, Rancic’s likeability and humor landed her a reality series with her husband, winner of season one of “The Apprentice,” Bill Rancic. The couple has established itself as successful restaurateurs in Chicago, with a pair of eateries, RPM Steak and RPM Italian.
Rancic apologized and said the full context of her comments were edited out. Months later she left E! News, though she was a guest host a handful of times.
The network was thrust into the Time’s Up conversation when correspondent Catt Sadler quit over a pay disparity with Kennedy.
E! said the two had different jobs and therefore were compensated differently.
People was first to report Rancic’s return.