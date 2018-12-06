List of nominees at 76th Golden Globe Awards

Edgar Ramirez and Penelope Cruz earned Golden Globe nominations for their work as Gianni Versace and sister Donatella Versace in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." | FX

FILM

Drama: “Black Panther,” ”BlacKkKlansman,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody,” ”If Beale Street Could Talk,” ”A Star Is Born.”

Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, “The Wife”; Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”; Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”; Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”; Rosamund Pike, “A Private War.”

Actor, Drama: Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”; Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”; Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”; Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”; John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman.”

Comedy or Musical: “Crazy Rich Asians,” ”The Favourite,” ”Green Book,” ”Mary Poppins Returns,” ”Vice.”

Actress, Comedy or Musical: Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”; Olivia Colman, “The Favorite”; Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”; Charlize Theron, “Tully”; Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, “Vice”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”; Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”; Robert Redford, “The Old Man & the Gun”; John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie.”

Actress, Supporting Role: Amy Adams, “Vice”; Claire Foy, “First Man”; Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”; Emma Stone, “The Favourite”; Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite.”

Actor, Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”; Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”; Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”; Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”; Sam Rockwell, “Vice.”

Director: Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”; Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”; Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”; Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”; Adam McKay, “Vice.”

Animated Film: “Incredibles 2,” ”Isle of Dogs,” ”Mirai,” ”Ralph Breaks the Internet,” ”Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Foreign Language: “Capernaum,” ”Girl,” ”Never Look Away,” ”Roma,” ”Shoplifters.”

Screenplay: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”; Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”; Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”; Adam McKay, “Vice”; Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, “Green Book.”

Original Score: Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”; Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”; Ludwig Goransson, “Black Panther”; Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”; Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Original Song: Kendrick Lamar, “All The Stars,” ”Black Panther”; Dolly Parton, “Girl in the Movies,” ”Dumplin”; Annie Lennox, “Requiem for a Private War” from “A Private War”; Troye Sivan and Jonsi, “Revelation,” ”Boy Erased”; Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” ”A Star Is Born.”

TELEVISION

Series, Drama: “The Americans,” ”Bodyguard,” ”Homecoming,” ”Killing Eve,” ”Pose.”

Actress, Drama: Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”; Keri Russell, “The Americans.”

Actor, Drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Stephan James, “Homecoming”; Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Matthew Rhys, “The Americans.”

Series, Musical or Comedy: “Barry,” ”The Good Place,” ”Kidding,” ”The Kominsky Method,” ”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Actress, Musical or Comedy: Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”; Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”; Alison Brie, “GLOW”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Debra Messing, “Will & Grace.”

Actor, Musical or Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America”; Jim Carrey, “Kidding”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry.”

Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: “The Alienist,” ”The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” ”Escape at Dannemora,” ”Sharp Objects,” ”A Very English Scandal.”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”; Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”; Connie Britton, “Dirty John”; Laura Dern, “The Tale”; Regina King, “Seven Seconds.”

Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”; Daniel Bruhl, “The Alienist”; Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”; Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal.”

Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”; Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Thandie Newton, “Westworld”; Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Actor, Supporting Role, Series, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”; Henry Winkler, “Barry.”