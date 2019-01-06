But right now, she said, looking to various members of the audience, “the moment is real. Because I see you. And I see you. All these faces of change. And now so will everyone else.”

The two hosts opened the awards with a shot at the still hostless Academy Awards.

Samberg said he and Oh were “going to have some fun, give out some awards, and one lucky audience member is going to get to host the Oscars!”

Oh said the unlikely pairing of her and Samberg came because they’re “the only two people left in Hollywood who haven’t gotten in trouble for saying something offensive,” although they tested that by agreeing that the traffic-snarling Hollywood Half Marathon is “the worst race of people.”

The hosts proved their emphasis on the upbeat by tamely roasting attendees, praising their talents instead of telling off-color jokes.