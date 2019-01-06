BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh’s opening monologue shifted from jokes to real emotions when she talked about the ceremony’s diverse set of nominees from films including “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Oh teared up next to co-host Andy Samberg during the Globes opening bit on Sunday as she talked about saying yes to hosting despite her fear.She said she “wanted to be here to look out on this audience and witness this moment of change.”Oh said she’s not fooling herself, and next year could be back to the status quo.

But right now, she said, looking to various members of the audience, “the moment is real. Because I see you. And I see you. All these faces of change. And now so will everyone else.”

The two hosts opened the awards with a shot at the still hostless Academy Awards.

Samberg said he and Oh were “going to have some fun, give out some awards, and one lucky audience member is going to get to host the Oscars!”

Oh said the unlikely pairing of her and Samberg came because they’re “the only two people left in Hollywood who haven’t gotten in trouble for saying something offensive,” although they tested that by agreeing that the traffic-snarling Hollywood Half Marathon is “the worst race of people.”

The hosts proved their emphasis on the upbeat by tamely roasting attendees, praising their talents instead of telling off-color jokes.